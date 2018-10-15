15th October 2018
Kirk numbers to be reduced

The number of Church of Scotland buildings will be cut by two thirds, following a meeting of the Shetland Presbytery on Saturday.

Around 20 churches will be closed as the Kirk faces up to a stark picture of falling attendance, reduced income and an acute shortage of ordained ministers.

At Saturday’s meeting the Kirk’s Presbytery plan was amended to permit 11 churches to remain open – a significant reduction on the 31 which are currently open.

