Kirk numbers to be reduced

The number of Church of Scotland buildings will be cut by two thirds, following a meeting of the Shetland Presbytery on Saturday.

Around 20 churches will be closed as the Kirk faces up to a stark picture of falling attendance, reduced income and an acute shortage of ordained ministers.

At Saturday’s meeting the Kirk’s Presbytery plan was amended to permit 11 churches to remain open – a significant reduction on the 31 which are currently open.

