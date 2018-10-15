Man accused of assault and stealing a vehicle is released on bail

A 24-year-old man accused of assaulting three women and stealing a vehicle has had his case continued after he appeared at Lerwick Sheriff Court.

Ruaridh Kavanagh, of the town’s Ladies Drive, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

Kavanagh is accused of committing a number of offences in or around the Sandveien area of Lerwick on 13th October.

These include repeatedly punching two women on the head to their injury, pushing a third woman repeatedly and stealing a motor vehicle from outside the Dragon House Chinese takeaway.

He is also accused of driving on a provisional licence without a passed driver present and driving without insurance.

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank released Kavanagh on bail with the condition that he does not contact the three female complainers.

He was also ordered to stay away from the Sandveien housing estate and told not to get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

As the accused was led from the dock there were shouts from the benches.