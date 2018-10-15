15th October 2018
Shetland beach part of Danny Boyle’s Armistice Day commission

An isles beach is one of 30 from across the UK and Ireland to be chosen as part of a project aimed at marking Armistice Day.

St Ninian’s Isle beach has been selected as one of six locations in Scotland taking part in film director Danny Boyle’s commission for 14-18 NOW, Pages of the Sea.

The commission focuses on the drawing of a large-scale portrait in the sand of a WW1 casualty with a connection to the community.

People are being invited to explore an online gallery of WW1 casualties and choose someone to say a personal goodbye to on the 11th – in person and on social media.


They are also invited to add an image of their lost loved one to the online portal.

National Theatre of Scotland is leading 11 November events across six Scottish beaches as part of the event.

