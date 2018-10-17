‘Red’ town hall clock to support Anti-Slavery Day

The clock on Lerwick Town Hall will be lit red tomorrow (Thursday 18th October) to support a UK-wide campaign against modern slavery.

Organisations across the country have been asked by the Home Office and National Crime Agency to show their support for Anti-Slavery Day by lighting up public buildings in red to raise awareness of the need to eradicate all forms of slavery, human trafficking and exploitation.

Shetland Islands Council convener Malcolm Bell said: “We’re very pleased to support this campaign. You don’t have to look far to see how trafficking and slavery blights human lives around the world, and it is shameful to see this affecting people in our own country.

“I’d ask everyone to take a moment on Thursday and consider what they can do to support the campaign.”