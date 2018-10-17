Submit your best snaps for the 2019 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

Shetland Times readers again have the chance to see one of their photographs published on the annual calendar.

The glossy 2019 calendar is included free with the newspaper over the festive period and this year it could feature one of your images.

If you have a eye-catching photo that captures the essence of the isles then send it into the paper for consideration.

It could be a scenic shot or a striking wildlife image. Or maybe you have taken a photo that tells a story about local industry, fishing or crofting.

The photo must be taken in Shetland and be a landscape, rather than a portrait, image. A high-resolution version will be required.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected by staff in The Shetland Times newsroom and then readers will be able to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout 2019.

Entries can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title or by sending your files to www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/send

So if you have an image that you think deserves to be on our calendar submit it today.

The deadline for entries is 9pm on Sunday 4th November.