18th October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Submit your best snaps for the 2019 Shetland Times Calendar Competition

Submit your best snaps for the 2019 Shetland Times Calendar Competition
0 comments, , by , in News

Shetland Times readers again have the chance to see one of their photographs published on the annual calendar.

The glossy 2019 calendar is included free with the newspaper over the festive period and this year it could feature one of your images.

If you have a eye-catching photo that captures the essence of the isles then send it into the paper for consideration.

It could be a scenic shot or a striking wildlife image. Or maybe you have taken a photo that tells a story about local industry, fishing or crofting.

The photo must be taken in Shetland and be a landscape, rather than a portrait, image. A high-resolution version will be required.

A shortlist of 12 entries will be selected by staff in The Shetland Times newsroom and then readers will be able to vote for their favourite at www.shetlandtimes.co.uk.

The chosen image will be printed on the calendar and will grace the walls of offices, kitchens and workshops around the isles throughout 2019.

Entries can be emailed to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk with “Calendar Competition” as the subject title or by sending your files to www.shetlandtimes.co.uk/send

So if you have an image that you think deserves to be on our calendar submit it today.

The deadline for entries is 9pm on Sunday 4th November.

Tags:
Calendar Competition

More articles about Calendar Competition

Make a date with cracking calendar competition winner
Make a date with cracking calendar competition winner
15/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top