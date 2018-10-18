Lilybell’s design will feature on panto programmes

The cast and crew of Islesburgh Drama Group have been busy rehearsing their 32nd pantomime, Puss in Boots, over the past few months.

Recently the group launched a competition open to all primary 4-7 children to win a prize by submitting a picture or design based on the theme of Puss in Boots.

The competition received nearly 100 entries from children across the whole of Shetland, an increase on entries from their last production two years ago.

Islesburgh Drama Group trustee Martin Summers said: “The group was totally overwhelmed by the quality and variety of the entries submitted by the children and we spent many hours on the difficult matter of choosing a winner.”

Brae Primary School pupil Lilybell Wood, 10, was judged the winner and was presented with a ‘golden envelope’ containing tickets to see Puss in Boots. It will run at the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick from Wednesday 28th November until Saturday 8th December.

The winning image will be used in the programme cover design. To celebrate the fantastic response to the competition and all the hard work that went in to the submissions, all entries will be showcased in the foyer of the Garrison during the production run.