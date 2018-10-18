18th October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Lilybell’s design will feature on panto programmes

0 comments, , by , in Arts & Entertainment, News

The cast and crew of Islesburgh Drama Group have been busy rehearsing their 32nd pantomime, Puss in Boots, over the past few months.

Lilybell Wood, holding her winning entry, receives her “golden envelope” from Stanley Manson of Islesburgh Drama Group. Photo: Austin Taylor

Recently the group launched a competition open to all primary 4-7 children to win a prize by submitting a picture or design based on the theme of Puss in Boots.

The competition received nearly 100 entries from children across the whole of Shetland, an increase on entries from their last production two years ago.

Islesburgh Drama Group trustee Martin Summers said: “The group was totally overwhelmed by the quality and variety of the entries submitted by the children and we spent many hours on the difficult matter of choosing a winner.”

Brae Primary School pupil Lilybell Wood, 10, was judged the winner and was presented with a ‘golden envelope’ containing tickets to see Puss in Boots. It will run at the Garrison Theatre in Lerwick from Wednesday 28th November until Saturday 8th December.

The winning image will be used in the programme cover design. To celebrate the fantastic response to the competition and all the hard work that went in to the submissions, all entries will be showcased in the foyer of the Garrison during the production run.

Tags:
Islesburgh Drama Group
Martin Summers
Puss in Boots

More articles about Islesburgh Drama Group, Martin Summers and Puss in Boots

Islesburgh Drama Group show goes From Page to Stage
Islesburgh Drama Group show goes From Page to Stage
24/02/2018
Go from page to stage with Islesburgh Drama Group exhibition
Go from page to stage with Islesburgh Drama Group exhibition
12/02/2018
PODCAST: Behind the curtains of Islesburgh Drama Group
PODCAST: Behind the curtains of Islesburgh Drama Group
08/02/2018
Drama group’s courage rewarded by On Golden Pond production
Drama group’s courage rewarded by On Golden Pond production
31/03/2017
Shetland MSYPs are ‘communicators of the year’
Shetland MSYPs are ‘communicators of the year’
23/03/2015

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top