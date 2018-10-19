19th October 2018
Aimee is named student of the year at award ceremony

An isles farmer has triumphed in the 2018 British Farming Awards.

Aimee Budge, from Bigton Farm, was named agricultural student of the year at an award ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old, who runs Shetland’s monitor farm with her older sister Kirsty, completed her BA in agriculture in Aberdeen earlier this year.

Kirsty and Aimee took on the running of the farm following the death of their father, Bryden, in an accident in 2014.

Aimee’s award comes after Kirsty and Aimee as farming heroes after featuring on the BBC’s Countryfile.

