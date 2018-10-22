Accused of pouring coffee over former partner

23rd October 2018
A 53-year-old man accused of pouring a cup of coffee over his ex-partner has been relased on bail.

Jaroslaw Maksimowicz, of Sandveien, Lerwick, made no plea when he appeared from custody at Lerwick Sheriff Court on Monday.

He stood accused of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards his ex-partner, repeatedly pushing her and pouring a cup of coffee over her.

Maksimowicz is also said to have assaulted a second woman by pushing and kicking her.

The incidents reportedly occurred on 20th October at an address in Sandveien.

Maksimowicz was released on bail with the added conditions that he does not enter Sandveien or contact the complainers. He will appear again at court on Wednesday.

