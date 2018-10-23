24th October 2018
Hospital repairs needed after downpour

The Gilbert Bain Hospital remains fully operational despite leaking caused by yesterday’s (Monday’s) downpour, NHS Shetland has said.

“All patient services and clinics are running as usual and contingency plans are in place if the water damage becomes more extensive”, said a health service statement.

Water has been leaking into the main corridor, A&E and the outpatient waiting area. As of Tuesday morning work was said to be underway to identify the source of the leak and undertake repairs.

  1. Gordon downing

    This has been happening for years. Every time there is heavy rain the building leaks. This comes after a statement from senior management that the building was sound. We need a new hospital. How can Orkney afford a new hospital but Shetland can’t. less money needs to go on senior management pay.

  2. Christopher Johnston

    And only last Friday NHS claimed its facilities were in good condition. My, how quickly they deteriorate.
    Kidding aside, this seems to be the same leak that has been reported before on this website. Is there not a roofer in Shetland that can fix it for good?

