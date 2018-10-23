Hospital repairs needed after downpour

The Gilbert Bain Hospital remains fully operational despite leaking caused by yesterday’s (Monday’s) downpour, NHS Shetland has said.

“All patient services and clinics are running as usual and contingency plans are in place if the water damage becomes more extensive”, said a health service statement.

Water has been leaking into the main corridor, A&E and the outpatient waiting area. As of Tuesday morning work was said to be underway to identify the source of the leak and undertake repairs.