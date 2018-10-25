26th October 2018
Views sought on fishing after Brexit

“What will Brexit mean for your fishing community?” – was the question posed by university academics this week.

But sadly the public event on Wednesday night at the Thule Bar in Lerwick did not pull in visitors to share their views.

However, it followed on from a visit earlier that day by John Connolly, reader in public policy, and politics lecturer Craig
McAngus, both from the University of the West of Scotland, who gave a lecture at the NAFC Marine Centre.

Dr Connolly and Dr McAngus are holding a number of events around the UK to see how local people feel about the future of their community and the impact of Britain leaving the EU.

At the Lerwick bar event Dr Connolly said: “We met with colleagues at the NAFC as part of the University of Highlands and Islands.

“They have got a keen interest in our research because although they do a lot of work on marine science and so on, they are less attuned to the wider public policy and politics of Brexit around fisheries.

“Essentially what we are trying to do is try and go to them with some of the big questions and big issues we’ve found from some of the learning, with regards to the experience of other countries that aren’t members of the EU, but have fisheries agreements with the EU.”

Both men have been involved in a report called “Governing UK fisheries after Brexit – Lessons from Iceland, Norway and the Faroe Islands”.

It includes a number of recommendations on the back of the case studies.

Brexit
fishing

