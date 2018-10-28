28th October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Orcas put on show as one man bags memorable selfie

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Wildlife lovers have been out in force this weekend with numerous orca sightings reported.

And one lucky person got closer than expected, managing to snap a selfie with one of the animals.

Balazs Onhausz and his girlfriend Melissa Mayo had travelled to Broonies Taing on Saturday hoping to spot one of the creatures.

Miss Mayo was watching from the shoreline with her camera when Mr Onhausz shouted to her from the end of the pier.

“He shouted to me that the whales were headed towards him and he quickly got his phone out and pointed it at the water”, said Miss Mayo.

“I remember thinking ‘no way are they that close’.”

She added: “Two of them popped up right beneath him and seemed to be trying to get at something hidden beneath the pier.”

Miss Mayo described the excitement of the moment saying that the orcas stayed in incredibly close proximity to Mr Onhausz for roughly one minute before swimming off in the direction of Cunningsburgh.

Numerous others managed to snap photos of the animals this weekend, with a number of sightings from the south mainland. Many of these photos have been shared on the Facebook page Shetland Orca Sightings.

Posted by Gary Buchan on Saturday, 27 October 2018

Tags:
orcas
photography
Sandwick
wildlife

More articles about orcas, photography, Sandwick and wildlife

More seabirds entangled but fishing industry not always to blame, says tour guide
More seabirds entangled but fishing industry not always to blame, says tour guide
04/06/2018
Winning wildlife images portray plastic litter problem
Winning wildlife images portray plastic litter problem
04/04/2018
Shetland winners at media awards
Shetland winners at media awards
03/02/2018
Car fire in Sandwick
Car fire in Sandwick
12/12/2017
WATCH: Intrepid Leith gets up close to ‘amazing’ orcas
WATCH: Intrepid Leith gets up close to ‘amazing’ orcas
30/11/2017
Make a date with cracking calendar competition winner
Make a date with cracking calendar competition winner
15/11/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top