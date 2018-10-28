Orcas put on show as one man bags memorable selfie

Wildlife lovers have been out in force this weekend with numerous orca sightings reported.

And one lucky person got closer than expected, managing to snap a selfie with one of the animals.

Balazs Onhausz and his girlfriend Melissa Mayo had travelled to Broonies Taing on Saturday hoping to spot one of the creatures.

Miss Mayo was watching from the shoreline with her camera when Mr Onhausz shouted to her from the end of the pier.

“He shouted to me that the whales were headed towards him and he quickly got his phone out and pointed it at the water”, said Miss Mayo.

“I remember thinking ‘no way are they that close’.”

She added: “Two of them popped up right beneath him and seemed to be trying to get at something hidden beneath the pier.”

Miss Mayo described the excitement of the moment saying that the orcas stayed in incredibly close proximity to Mr Onhausz for roughly one minute before swimming off in the direction of Cunningsburgh.

Numerous others managed to snap photos of the animals this weekend, with a number of sightings from the south mainland. Many of these photos have been shared on the Facebook page Shetland Orca Sightings.