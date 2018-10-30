Bluemull tidal power scheme is ‘world first’

The company behind a renewable energy project in Bluemull Sound says it has reached “a world first” tying in tidal power with battery storage.

Edinburgh-based Nova Innovation announced the integration of its “tidal array” to Tesla battery storage to provide “clean power”, resulting in “the world’s first grid-connected ‘baseload’ tidal power station”.

The system is said to be able to store power and provide it “on demand”.

Nova Innovation chief executive Simon Forrest said: “By storing the clean energy generated by the natural ebb and flow of the tide, we can control the supply of electricity to the grid to match demand. This creates a consistent source of completely predictable power from a clean, sustainable resource.

“Nova’s expertise in smart grid control, renewable generation and energy storage has delivered this game-changing innovation. We now look forward to expanding our services to other markets and renewable projects.”

Nova Innovation said linking tidal power with energy storage improved the security of supply, reduced carbon emissions and helped to balance electricity supply and demand.

The project had funding from the Scottish government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, for the development of low-carbon infrastructure projects across Scotland.