31st October 2018
Bluemull tidal power scheme is ‘world first’

31st October 2018

The company behind a renewable energy project in Bluemull Sound says it has reached “a world first” tying in tidal power with battery storage.

Nova Innovation’s Bluemull Sound tidal array is hooked up to a Tesla battery system.

Edinburgh-based Nova Innovation announced the integration of its “tidal array” to Tesla battery storage to provide “clean power”, resulting in “the world’s first grid-connected ‘baseload’ tidal power station”.

The system is said to be able to store power and provide it “on demand”.

Nova Innovation chief executive Simon Forrest said: “By storing the clean energy generated by the natural ebb and flow of the tide, we can control the supply of electricity to the grid to match demand. This creates a consistent source of completely predictable power from a clean, sustainable resource.

“Nova’s expertise in smart grid control, renewable generation and energy storage has delivered this game-changing innovation. We now look forward to expanding our services to other markets and renewable projects.”

Nova Innovation said linking tidal power with energy storage improved the security of supply, reduced carbon emissions and helped to balance electricity supply and demand.

The project had funding from the Scottish government’s Low Carbon Infrastructure Transition Programme, for the development of low-carbon infrastructure projects across Scotland.

One comment

  1. Richard donne

    Swansea should been the first one this goverment are blind to something good for the country but there you are the next com is brexit you watch I have voted for this goverment all my life being selfrmployed I will never vote for them again so come on Labour get in next to.r

    Reply

