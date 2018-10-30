Budget overshadowed by Brexit threat, Carmichael argues

This week’s budget lacks long-term credibility – overshadowed by the prospect of a “no deal Brexit”.

That is the view of Northern Isles MP Alistair Carmichael who said the economic plan could be thrown out and replaced with an emergency budget as soon as April.

Speaking after Monday’s budget statement from chancellor Philip Hammond Mr Carmichael said: “The budget contained some good things for which I had previously called. A freeze on fuel duty and on Scotch whisky is good news for the Scottish economy and will be welcomed in the Northern Isles, but the reality is this budget is more of a holding pattern that a credible long-term economic plan.

“The chancellor said it himself that a hard Brexit is likely to force the government to radically rethink their spending commitments, meaning that if the Tory backbenchers and Labour frontbenchers get their way, we will end up with an emergency budget in the spring.

“The government must work harder to protect the economy from the devastating effects of a hard Brexit.”