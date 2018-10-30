31st October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Car flips near Scatsta Airport

0 comments, , by , in News, ST Online

Police and fire crews were called to a car that had gone off the road near Scatsta Airport on Monday.

One crew from Brae and another from Hillswick were called to the scene at about 5.40pm, where a car was upside down in a ditch.

A fire service spokeswoman said they made the vehicle safe and those in the vehicle had got out themselves before they arrived. A police spokesman said one vehicle was involved and there were no injuries.

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top