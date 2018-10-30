Car flips near Scatsta Airport

Police and fire crews were called to a car that had gone off the road near Scatsta Airport on Monday.

One crew from Brae and another from Hillswick were called to the scene at about 5.40pm, where a car was upside down in a ditch.

A fire service spokeswoman said they made the vehicle safe and those in the vehicle had got out themselves before they arrived. A police spokesman said one vehicle was involved and there were no injuries.