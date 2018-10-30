Tourist industry wants visitors to spend millions more

A new strategy has been launched for Shetland’s tourism industry – with a target to increase visitors’ spending by £10 million in the next five years.

Shetland Tourism Association (STA) created the document, covering 2018-2023, alongside partners including Shetland Islands Council, Visit Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.

STA chairwoman Emma Miller said: “I’ve only been chair of the Shetland Tourism Association for a year but in that time we’ve put a lot of work into the strategy and I’m really delighted to see that’s come together in a document that does sum up where we are currently with tourism in Shetland and where we need to be going.”

The 34-page strategy claims visitors spent £23.2 million in 2017, up from £16.2 million in 2013.

However, the aim is to reach a figure of £33.5 million by 2023.