31st October 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

SIC’s portfolio returns impress leader Coutts

0 comments, , by , in News

Steven Coutts said he was “very content” with Baillie Gifford’s work.

Portfolios worth £195 million run on behalf of the council have been performing well, according to fund managers.

Baillie Gifford representatives told councillors in Lerwick Town Hall this morning (Wednesday) that the SIC’s investments had secured greater returns than targeted.

Council leader Steven Coutts said he was “very content” with the Edinburgh-based firm’s work, adding: “I’m happy to note the satisfactory performance.”

Baillie Gifford runs three portfolios for the council – “diversified growth”, “overseas equities” and “UK equities” – with a combined value of £194.8 million.

For more, see Friday’s print edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
Baillie Gifford
Lerwick Town Hall
Steven Coutts

