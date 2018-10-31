SIC’s portfolio returns impress leader Coutts

Portfolios worth £195 million run on behalf of the council have been performing well, according to fund managers.

Baillie Gifford representatives told councillors in Lerwick Town Hall this morning (Wednesday) that the SIC’s investments had secured greater returns than targeted.

Council leader Steven Coutts said he was “very content” with the Edinburgh-based firm’s work, adding: “I’m happy to note the satisfactory performance.”

Baillie Gifford runs three portfolios for the council – “diversified growth”, “overseas equities” and “UK equities” – with a combined value of £194.8 million.

