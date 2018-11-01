Showcase event takes place for renewables

A host of opportunities are waiting for businesses keen to capitalise on the unfolding future of renewables in the isles.

That was the message behind an industry showcase which took place in Mareel on Thursday.

Council officials and staff from Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) joined major renewable energy businesses to highlight what was described as “significant opportunities” for Shetland’s supply chain sector.

Rachel Hunter, area manager at HIE in Shetland and Neil Grant, development director at Shetland Islands Council provided a welcome address.

Speaking before the event, Ms Hunter, said: “The event provides an ideal opportunity for Shetland businesses to meet key developers from the renewable energy sector and to discuss local businesses’ ambitions with speakers and other participants.

“The event will hopefully be key in generating work and new employment opportunities in Shetland in the renewable energy sector.”