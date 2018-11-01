1st November 2018
Airport car park charges raised again

MSP Tavish Scott has again questioned the First Minister on Hial’s decision to push ahead with parking charges at Sumburgh Airport after it was announced last week that the charges would come into force on 1st December.

Highlighting that there had been no consultation, impact assessment or new transport links, he asked Nicola Sturgeon: “What happened to island proofing?”

The First Minister went on to confirm that Hial should carry out proper consultation and island proofing.

After the exchange at First Minister’s Questions, Mr Scott said: “I look forward to Hial and the Scottish government explaining why there has been no consultation, no Islands impact assessment and no new public transport links.

“The government and Hial are treating islanders with contempt. The First Minster accepted my argument today that car parking charges should have been island proofed – in other words, there should have been consultation and a Islands impact assessment – so why have they done nothing?”

