4th November 2018
Adam Holmes and The Embers light up Carnegie

Heartfelt songs and hearty grub were enjoyed at Carnegie Hall on Friday night as Adam Holmes and The Embers entertained gig-goers in Sandwick.

New music/cafe/restuarant venture The String was also on tour with staff from the Lerwick venue serving up a tasty menu before the show.

Holmes and his band were to be joined by Scottish songstress Rachel Sermanni but she was unable to travel up to the isles.

Local singer-songwriter Adam Guest instead performed a short set beneath the fairy lights.

On Saturday night the band play a cosy gig at The String with support from Arthur Nicholson.

• More in next week’s Shetland Times

 

