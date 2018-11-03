Adam Holmes and The Embers light up Carnegie

Heartfelt songs and hearty grub were enjoyed at Carnegie Hall on Friday night as Adam Holmes and The Embers entertained gig-goers in Sandwick.

New music/cafe/restuarant venture The String was also on tour with staff from the Lerwick venue serving up a tasty menu before the show.

Holmes and his band were to be joined by Scottish songstress Rachel Sermanni but she was unable to travel up to the isles.

Local singer-songwriter Adam Guest instead performed a short set beneath the fairy lights.

On Saturday night the band play a cosy gig at The String with support from Arthur Nicholson.

• More in next week’s Shetland Times