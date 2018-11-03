Fighter jets scrambled

Fighter jets were scrambled from RAF Lossiemouth on Friday after one or more unidentified aircraft flew close to UK airspace.

The RAF said Typhoon fighters were scrambled as a precautionary measure “against a potential incursion into UK area of interest by one or more unidentified aircraft. At no time was there a threat to UK airspace and the Typhoons returned home.”

Trails were spotted in the sky above the isles on Friday afternoon and a Voyager aircraft was also understood to be supporting the Typhoons.