Hay’s Dock Café closes

Hay’s Dock Café Restaurant has closed with the loss of five jobs.

On Saturday Shetland Amenity Trust released a statement announcing the closure in the face of “very challenging trading conditions”.

The restaurant, which Shetland Amenity Trust chief executive Mat Roberts said in August had been making a loss, opened in Shetland Museum and Archives in 2007 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the trust.

The statement said: “The decision was taken with regret, but the business is not currently profitable.

“The staff and trustees of the Shetland Amenity Trust are now considering all the

options available to ensure that visitors to the Shetland Museum and Archives have

access to refreshments during their visits.

“Until new arrangements can be put in place, visitors will be advised of the café facilities available at Mareel, a short walk away, and other premises in Lerwick.

“The trust meanwhile wishes to thank all the many customers who have enjoyed eating at the café-restaurant.

“Shetland Amenity Trust is the sole shareholder in Hay’s Dock Café Restaurant. Five

staff at the restaurant are to be made redundant; no employees of the Shetland

Amenity Trust are affected.”

