Housing plans get go-ahead for Brevik House site

About 30 homes are to be built on the site of Brevik House after council planners gave the development the green light this week.

The mixture of flats and houses is to be built following the demolition former poorhouse and NHS building in South Road in Lerwick.

The development includes five detached four/five bedroom homes, four semi-detached three- bedroom properties, 12 two-bedroom flats, and 12 one-bedroom flats.

More in next week’s Shetland Times.