Bigton Shop nominated in rural awards

The success of a community-led drive to rejuvenate a South Mainland shop has been recognised in a national award.

Bigton Community Shop has been shortlisted in the “People’s Choice” catergory of the Rural Community Ownership Awards run by charity the Plunkett Foundation.

The category recognises the efforts of an individual who has made an outstanding effort for their community and Rick Nickerson is one of three people nominated for the accolade this year.

Judges said they were impressed with his efforts to rally the community in saving the shop when it came up for sale in 2012. They also highlighted his leadership skills in forming a management committee to oversee the co-operative and noted the efforts made to make the retailer accessible to all.

Their recommendation reads: “As well as being chair of the management committee, Rick is a dedicated volunteer serving in the shop when he is available.

“He has a tireless dedication to the community shop project in the Shetlands (sic) and for this reason, as well as many others including his support with ensuring the shop is dementia and autism friendly, Rick is a worthy candidate for this award.”

The Plunkett Awards celebrate the work community businesses do to support rural communities across the UK. The award ceremony will take place on 5th December at St Bride Foundation, London.