Fair Isle ‘Life and Death’ photo wins national award
It’s an image that demonstrates the brutal reality of nature in Fair Isle.
And the photographer behind it hopes the shot makes people reflect on the environmental threat posed by climate change.
Sunil Gopalan took Life and Death at the Edge of the World (Great Skua and Puffin) and it has earned him first place in the Animal Behaviour category of the British Wildlife Photography Awards.
Mr Gopalan spent a week in Fair Isle in the summer of 2017 – his first visit to the UK – with the aim of photographing the puffin colonies.
His award-winning shot was taken on a “non-descript” morning. He had been up since 3.30am and had been alone on the cliffs before eventually deciding to go for something to eat.
He said: “I heard a great racket from the far side and this skua had grabbed some breakfast of its own. It proceeded to make quick work of it giving no mind to my close presence.”
He says that gave him the opportunity to “capture the circle of life” at point blank. “I have thoroughly enjoyed your wildlife and the seabird colonies on the Shetland Isles are unparalleled. I am planning on being back in the summer of 2019.”
The American photographer says winning the award means a great deal. He said he was aware the photo may upset some people but added that the bigger concern was the damage being caused to seabirds by climate change
Mr Gopalan added: “I know some people don’t like seeing the death of a lovable bird like the puffin captured on camera – but I hope that concern will translate into some thought towards human-caused climate change which is the real cause of concern for the seabirds across the world.”
We da numbers a bonxies black backs and alans not to mention dratsies doing dis every hour of every day through da breeding season, when are toonies going ta wake up ta da fact dat dis is why da bird populations are crashing. When predators have free reign to predate da prey pretty soon da prey is no more.
At least da selkie has da orca ta keep some kind a control on dir numbers.
SAurely the main reason puffin numbers are declining is not that skuas are predating them but that they can find no food because fishermen have taken all the sandeels?
As long as humans put the man-made concept of money as the number one priority, very little will be done to address climate change and the repercussions to the environment, eco-systems, and life itself.
Although we are being pointed towards transportation and power stations as the leading cause of climate change, the industry which causes more pollution, destruction of habitat and the extinction of species is this of agriculture and the expansion of this to meet an ever-growing population being unchallenged.
Transportation amounts to roughly 5% of global pollution, whilst agriculture is nearly 35%, 7 times more than transportation.
Agriculture is the silent but polluting cause of global warming, but we are directed towards greenhouse gases produced by transportation and industry as the main culprit.
One could hope this will reduce as technology and better ways to produce food is harnessed. There is also the oceans which could be a possible answer to reduce such emissions from land-based food production to this of the sea and/or water-based production of crops etc.
As the population grows, we may be forced to find alternative and better ways of food production without affecting the environment, in all spheres.
Mrs Burns is quite right. Danish fishermen are scooping out British sand eels at an alarming rate.
Last year, as if to have a final fling before Brexit puts a stop to it all, our erstwhile “friends” in the EU awarded Danish fishermen – who hold 94 percent of the UK sand eel quota – a near 6-fold increase in allowable take, from 82,000 tonnes to 458,000 tonnes per year.
https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/puffins-starve-as-danes-grab-uk-sand-eels-srwrfgdrs