6th November 2018
Shetland Life shortlisted for national award

The Shetland Life team is hoping for back-to-back national award wins.

Shetland Life magazine has been shortlisted for a national prize following its re-design earlier this year.

The magazine is one of six titles nominated in the PPA Scottish Magazine Awards’ “Special Interest Magazine of the Year” category.

Editor Genevieve White said she was “really excited” about the achievement, which comes on the back of the publication claiming the “Small Publishing Company Magazine” gong at last year’s event.

She added: “Our team has worked hard on the magazine this year, and our designers have put a lot of thought and creative effort into our new layout, so it’s nice to get some recognition.

“I’m really grateful to everyone who has got behind the magazine this year – not just to our contributors for their excellent contributions but to our readers who provide such wonderful support through their feedback and encouragement.”

The full shortlist is: Rare Revolution Magazine (NRG Collective); Scottish Wedding Directory (DC Thomson); Shetland Life (The Shetland Times Ltd); Shout (DC Thomson); The Great Outdoors (Terregles Media Ltd); Whale and Dolphin (Think Publishing).

