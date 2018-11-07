First World War images to be projected on to town hall

Images from the First World War will be projected on to the north wall of Lerwick Town Hall this week, as part of Shetland’s commemorations of the centenary of the end of the war in 1918.

More than 600 men from Shetland never returned after the war ended and their names appear on the County War Memorial and in Shetland’s Roll of Honour, edited by Thomas Manson and published in 1920.

The 560 images included in the commemorative projection at the town hall are the photographs contained in the Roll of Honour and have been collated and digitised in recent months by local history teacher Jon Sandison.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said: “The centenary of the end of the First World War will of course be widely marked by many communities, to reflect on the impact of the conflict and to remember those who were lost.

“While the Armistice signalled the end of hostilities, we must of course remember the sacrifice made by many young men who left our islands and never returned.

“I hope that this simple but poignant projection of images on the town hall will provide an opportunity for us to pause for a moment to remember the devastating losses in our own community.”

The projection is taking place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, from around 6.30pm until 10.30pm each night, with the images beamed on to the north wall of the town hall below the rose window.

Pedestrians who wish to observe the projections are asked to make sure they found a safe vantage point to do so, while drivers in the Hillhead area are asked to take extra care and beware of pedestrians.

The centenary anniversary commemoration service will take place at the County War Memorial, Hillhead, Lerwick on Sunday at 10.50am followed by a service in Lerwick and Bressay Parish Church.

The town hall bells will also ring 100 times from 7.05pm on Remembrance Sunday, as part of the national “Ringing Out for Peace” celebration, representing 100 years since the end of the First World War.