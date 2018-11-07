7th November 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

First World War images to be projected on to town hall

First World War images to be projected on to town hall
0 comments, , by , in News

Images from the First World War will be projected on to the north wall of Lerwick Town Hall this week, as part of Shetland’s commemorations of the centenary of the end of the war in 1918.

More than 600 men from Shetland never returned after the war ended and their names appear on the County War Memorial and in Shetland’s Roll of Honour, edited by Thomas Manson and published in 1920.

The 560 images included in the commemorative projection at the town hall are the photographs contained in the Roll of Honour and have been collated and digitised in recent months by local history teacher Jon Sandison.

SIC convener Malcolm Bell said: “The centenary of the end of the First World War will of course be widely marked by many communities, to reflect on the impact of the conflict and to remember those who were lost.

“While the Armistice signalled the end of hostilities, we must of course remember the sacrifice made by many young men who left our islands and never returned.

“I hope that this simple but poignant projection of images on the town hall will provide an opportunity for us to pause for a moment to remember the devastating losses in our own community.”

The projection is taking place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings, from around 6.30pm until 10.30pm each night, with the images beamed on to the north wall of the town hall below the rose window.

Pedestrians who wish to observe the projections are asked to make sure they found a safe vantage point to do so, while drivers in the Hillhead area are asked to take extra care and beware of pedestrians.

The centenary anniversary commemoration service will take place at the County War Memorial, Hillhead, Lerwick on Sunday at 10.50am followed by a service in Lerwick and Bressay Parish Church.

The town hall bells will also ring 100 times from 7.05pm on Remembrance Sunday, as part of the national “Ringing Out for Peace” celebration, representing 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Tags:
First World War
Jon Sandison
Lerwick Town Hall
Malcolm Bell
Remembrance Sunday

More articles about First World War, Jon Sandison, Lerwick Town Hall, Malcolm Bell and Remembrance Sunday

SIC’s portfolio returns impress leader Coutts
SIC’s portfolio returns impress leader Coutts
31/10/2018
‘Red’ town hall clock to support Anti-Slavery Day
‘Red’ town hall clock to support Anti-Slavery Day
17/10/2018
Funeral takes place for former councillor Jim Henry
Funeral takes place for former councillor Jim Henry
06/08/2018
Rubber Duck wins first Bergen-Lerwick leg of Shetland Race
Rubber Duck wins first Bergen-Lerwick leg of Shetland Race
30/06/2018
Power off at Lerwick Town Hall
Power off at Lerwick Town Hall
26/06/2018
Cecil Smith stands down as SIC political leader
Cecil Smith stands down as SIC political leader
06/03/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top