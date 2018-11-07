Late licences for festive period

Later opening hours for pubs have been agreed for the festive period.

Members of the council’s licensing board unanimously backed a proposal to extend pub opening hours until 2am from Saturday 22nd December until Sunday 6th January.

Nightclubs permitted to remain open until 3am on weekends will be permitted to do so every night of that same period.

The board is asked annually whether to grant festive extensions and has chosen to do so in six out of the last nine years.

• More from the licencing board in Friday’s paper.