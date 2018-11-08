8th November 2018
Employees ‘being paid’ to move house, claims councillor

Alec Priest claims North Isles residents are being encouraged to move away

A major employer is offering thousands of pounds to North Isles residents in a bid to lure them to the Mainland, according to a councillor.

North Isles member Alec Priest, of Yell, made the claim in a public meeting in Lerwick Town Hall this morning (Thursday), but would not be drawn on the name of the employer.

Mr Priest said: “They [residents] are being paid to leave the isles and I’m almost losing sleep over that, to be honest.”

See more in tomorrow’s print edition of The Shetland Times.

Alec Priest
North Isles
Ryan Thomson

