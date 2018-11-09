9th November 2018
NorthLink sailing to bypass Orkney

NorthLink are advising passengers of disruption to tonight’s (Friday’s) sailings.

M.V Hjaltland‘s southbound sailing from Lerwick will depart on time at 5.30pm. However, its stop in Kirkwall has been scrapped and the vessel could arrive in Aberdeen up to two hours late.

The sailing of the Hrossey from Aberdeen, meanwhile, will be subject to a delayed departure time. The vessel will now depart Aberdeen in the early hours of Saturday morning, arriving in Lerwick some time in the early afternoon.

Friday’s freight sailings are also cancelled.

