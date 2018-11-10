SIC encourages community support for Anti-bullying Week

With Anti-bullying Week running from Monday to Friday next week, Shetland Islands Council is raising awareness of the national campaign #chooserespect, which aims to prevent bullying by promoting respect and inclusion across the community.

A number of council services are backing the campaign and highlighting a number of ways that the public can get involved in different settings, including schools, workplaces, community groups and sports clubs.

It is widely recognised that bullying can have a serious effect on people’s mental health, ambitions and potential to thrive. Earlier this year the council approved a revised policy for anti-bullying in schools to support schools to recognise and respond to bullying behaviour.

The policy emphasises that promoting positive relationships and respecting differences will help to create an environment where bullying cannot thrive. The policy also aligns with “Respect for All: the National Approach to Anti-bullying for Scotland’s Children and Young People”.

The #chooserespect campaign reinforces this message and encourages individuals to respect each other, regardless of their differences, in the wider community. Community groups, such as sports clubs, are places where children, young people and adults can learn about respect, inclusion and positive relationships through positive coaching.

SIC education and families committee chairman George Smith said: “The #chooserespect campaign will focus our attention on this important topic during Anti-bullying Week 2018.

“We want schools, sports clubs, workplaces and community groups to get involved and kick start a discussion about promoting positive relationships, so that Shetland continues to be a community where bullying is challenged, and everyone is treated with respect regardless of their differences.”

#chooserespect resources and further information for Anti-Bullying Week 2018 are available on the Respect Me website at https://respectme.org.uk/