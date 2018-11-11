Hundreds gather in Lerwick to remember

They came in their hundreds to remember as Lerwick fell silent to mark the centenary of the Armistice.

A large crowd, perhaps buoyed by the added poignancy of the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One, lined the streets outside the town hall.

Royal British Legion members, army cadets, uniformed youth organisations and representatives of veterans’ associations made their traditional procession from Fort Charlotte to the town hall.

There the Rev Tom Macintyre led the Act of Remembrance, culminating with two minutes’ silence at 11am followed by the laying of poppy wreaths.

“Men and women have continued to pay the ultimate price,” the minister said.

“A hundred years later [since the Armistice] we stand here today, young and old, to remember lives sacrificed in the service of our country and those traumatised and injured in conflict.

“The heroism of those who fought and continue to fight is remembered.”

Mr Macintyre listed some of the battlefields where so many lives were lost, including Shetlanders, during the Great War – Arras, Passchendaele, Ypres, Somme, Amiens and others.

The crowd united to repeat “We will remember them” before The Last Post was played, finishing as the town hall clock chimed to indicate it was 11am. Then silence fell, broken only as the Lerwick Brass Band started its rendition of The Reveille.

Wreaths were then laid by the Lord Lieutenant Bobby Hunter and on behalf of the following organisations: Shetland Islands Council; The Royal British Legion; The Lovat Scouts Association; The Royal Air Force Association; Merchant Navy Association; G Troop, 105 Regiment Royal Artillery; the coastguard; Police Scotland; RNMDSF; The Salvation Army; The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints; the British Red Cross; the RVS; Shetland Troop, Orkney & Shetland Battery; youth organisations and the Anderson High School.

As proceedings ended the crowd dissipated as people went back to their Sunday activities. It’s impossible to know what thoughts were in their minds, but collectively they had remembered.