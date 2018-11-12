Air traffic controllers vote for industrial action

Hial air traffic controllers have voted for industrial action as they call for a 10 per cent pay rise.

The near-unanimous decision, by members of the trade union Prospect, follows the controllers’ rejection of a two per cent pay offer earlier in the year.

Prospect negotiations officer David Avery said: “There is an international shortage of air traffic controllers.

“Hial rates of pay have fallen significantly behind the other air traffic providers in the UK and this is now having an impact on operations.

“Members want Hial to address this issue now before they fall even further behind.”

A Hial spokesman said: “Hial made a pay award offer to all staff which was accepted following an overall ballot of trade union members and paid to everyone at the end of September, backdated to 1st April 2018, and saw colleagues (including air traffic control staff) receive increases of up to three per cent in line with Scottish Government Pay Remit Guidelines.

“Prospect air traffic control members were balloted separately and rejected the pay settlement.

“Prospect have indicated that they seek a double-digit increase or a commitment from the company to raise wages above inflation to catch up with the market. The next meeting is scheduled for 15th November.”

Hial is the owner of Sumburgh Airport and 10 other airports in the Highlands and Islands region. The organisation has come under fire for seeking to implement car parking charges at Sumburgh Airport.