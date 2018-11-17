17th November 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Crowds turn out in droves for craft fair

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

The creative output of Shetland’s craft makers has gathered under one roof for this year’s Craft Fair.

Crowds have turned out in their droves to attend the annual event, which is organised by Shetland Arts and Crafts Association.

Knitters, photographers and furniture makers were among the exhibitors who turned out.

Some were regulars, while others were laying out their wares at the Clickimin Leisure Centre for the first time.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story.

Tags:
Christmas Craft Fair

More articles about Christmas Craft Fair

Craft fair committee pays tribute to former chairman Gidney
Craft fair committee pays tribute to former chairman Gidney
11/11/2017
Huge crowds at craft fair
Huge crowds at craft fair
14/11/2015
Craft fair enters new era with expanded exhibition
Craft fair enters new era with expanded exhibition
15/11/2014

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top