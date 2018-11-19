20th November 2018
Lerwick Christmas tree arrives ahead of big switch-on

Lerwick’s Christmas tree has arrived in the town and been erected at the market cross – ahead of the Christmas parade and lights switch-on on Saturday 1st December.

The Christmas tree arrives in Lerwick met by Living Lerwick directors, Edna Irvine and Stuart Jamieson; Robbie Leslie from Northwards; Grant Anderson and Martin Higgins from Shetland Islands Council road service and NorthLink’s Jane Leask.

Living Lerwick directors Edna Irvine and Stuart Jamieson were on hand to help as the tree, which is shipped in from Norway, arrived in the town.

The tree is paid for by the SIC, and transported from Aberdeen by NorthLink and Northwards, who deliver it to the cross for the council’s road service to put up. This is all arranged by Living Lerwick, who are also responsible for the lighting of the tree, and the Christmas lights throughout the town centre.

Ms Irvine said “It’s fantastic that NorthLink, Northwards and the council come together with us to make this happen. The tree at the cross is a focal point in the town and it’s always exciting to see it go up.”

There may be some minor disruption in Lerwick as new hanging wires are installed as part of the decorating effort. SSE engineers are donating their time and will be working their way along the street.

