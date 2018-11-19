20th November 2018
WATCH: Keys handed over for new Eric Gray centre

The keys for the new Eric Gray resource centre have been handed over before the £6 million building formally opens next month.

Eric Gray@Seafield will support adults with learning disabilities and complex needs.

The centre has been built by DITT and designed by Richard Gibson Architects.

The keys were handed over on Friday.

Staff and service users are expected to be fully moved in in the new year.

DITT director Peter Tait was happy to reach the milestone.

“It’s always good to get to the end of a project and another successful project. [It has been] an interesting one with some unique elements to it.”

He added: “There was a long fight, particularly by parents of a lot of the young people to get a facility like this and it covers a broad range of needs.”

