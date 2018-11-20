20th November 2018
Lifetime achievement award for NHS Shetland director of pharmacy

NHS Shetland’s director of pharmacy has gained a lifetime achievement award at thh Scottish Pharmacy Awards.

Chris Nicolson, who is also head of pharmacy at NHS Orkney, received the Special Recognition Award in front of an audience in Glasgow.

He was one of 11 pharmacists to be recognised.

The Special Recognition Award honours Mr Nicolson’s “persistent work” in enhancing patient care.

Mr Nicolson said afterwards that he was tremendously proud but “also embarrassed” by the acknowledgement.

• See Friday’s Shetland Times for full story.

