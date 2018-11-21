Amazing footage of humpback whales

Stunning footage of humpback whales has been captured by an isles fisherman.

John Bremner, 46, saw two of the massive creatures at close quarters while he was fishing for ling in Bressay Sound yesterday morning (Tuesday).

Mr Bremner, a deckhand engineer on the Bressay ferry, said : “It was just joyful to see. At some points you were actually pretty scared especially when they came underneath the boat and I wasn’t sure if they were going to capsize it, but after a while I felt okay – they weren’t really going to do any harm. It was amazing to see and a privilege to be there.”

Humpback whales live along the coasts of all oceans and usually range from 12 to 16 metres in length.

