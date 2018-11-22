22nd November 2018
Poll: Vote now for the 2019 Shetland Times Calendar Competition
The shortlist has been drawn up and now the decision is down to you.

More than 120 entries have been submitted for the 2019 Shetland Times Calendar Competition.

And after some careful deliberation and Shetland Times photographer Dave Donaldson casting his eye over the submissions, the number has been whittled down to 12.

From wildlife to striking landscape scenes, aerial shots and colourful snaps, there has been a real mixture.

Now it’s up to you to decide who will grace the calendar next year.

Cast your vote below. The poll closes at 5pm on Monday 26th November.


