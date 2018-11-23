23rd November 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Olympic star brings message for young swimmers

0 comments, , by , in News, Sport

Two-time Commonwealth champion and triple Olympian swimmer Hannah Miley was in Lerwick today (Friday) to lend her support to a programme which aims to raise the standard of swimming in Scotland.

The Scottish swim star took to the pool alongside youngsters from Sound Primary School and the Anderson High School as pupils were given an opportunity to learn from her expertise.

The Learn to Swim programme is delivered locally by Shetland Recreational Trust, one of 36 organisations to sign up to Scottish Swimming’s framework which hopes to produce safe and confident swimmers.

During her visit to the isles Miley will also be presenting the gong for sportsperson of the year at this evening’s Shetland Sports Awards.

She said: “The message that I’m here today for is to basically get kids involved in swimming… it’s a skill that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“Enjoying being around water and also being safe around water is the main point and just allow them to have fun, enjoy the social side and enjoy getting fit and healthy and just seeing where it will take them. Who knows we might see the next Olympian in the pool.”

• More in next Friday’s Shetland Times

Tags:
clickimin
Commonwealth Games
Hannah Miley
Olympic Games
Shetland Recreational Trust
Sport
Swimming

More articles about clickimin, Commonwealth Games, Hannah Miley, Olympic Games, Shetland Recreational Trust, Sport and Swimming

WATCH: Running star Seumas scoops Sportsperson of the Year at Shetland Sports Awards
WATCH: Running star Seumas scoops Sportsperson of the Year at Shetland Sports Awards
23/11/2018
Taste of Shetland gives a flavour of what’s on offer for food fans
Taste of Shetland gives a flavour of what’s on offer for food fans
06/10/2018
Shetland Sports Awards 2018 – days left to nominate
Shetland Sports Awards 2018 – days left to nominate
01/10/2018
Suspected blue green algae at Clickimin
Suspected blue green algae at Clickimin
07/09/2018
Brae pool closure extended
Brae pool closure extended
13/07/2018
Huge turnout for Relay for Life
Huge turnout for Relay for Life
26/05/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top