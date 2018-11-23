WATCH: Olympic star brings message for young swimmers

Two-time Commonwealth champion and triple Olympian swimmer Hannah Miley was in Lerwick today (Friday) to lend her support to a programme which aims to raise the standard of swimming in Scotland.

The Scottish swim star took to the pool alongside youngsters from Sound Primary School and the Anderson High School as pupils were given an opportunity to learn from her expertise.

The Learn to Swim programme is delivered locally by Shetland Recreational Trust, one of 36 organisations to sign up to Scottish Swimming’s framework which hopes to produce safe and confident swimmers.

During her visit to the isles Miley will also be presenting the gong for sportsperson of the year at this evening’s Shetland Sports Awards.

She said: “The message that I’m here today for is to basically get kids involved in swimming… it’s a skill that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

“Enjoying being around water and also being safe around water is the main point and just allow them to have fun, enjoy the social side and enjoy getting fit and healthy and just seeing where it will take them. Who knows we might see the next Olympian in the pool.”

