WATCH: Running star Seumas scoops Sportsperson of the Year at Shetland Sports Awards

Grit, endeavour and sporting success were celebrated at the Shetland Sports Awards on Friday night.

Seumas Mackay was crowned this year’s Sportsperson of the Year for at the glitzy evening at the Clickimin.

Triple Olympian and Commonwealth champion swimmer Hannah Miley presented the isles runner with the gong following another successful year on the track.

Mackay smashed the Shetland 400m record with a sub-50 and won the indoor and outdoor Scottish Schools Championships.

The young athlete also broke his own 800m record twice and earned world age-group rankings of 22nd over 800m; 11th in the 400m and fourth over 400m.

He has also represented Scotland in full internationals and as part of the Scottish Athletics National Academy.

Meanwhile, Katie Dinwoodie was named Young Sportsperson of the Year.

The Lerwick sprinter won gold at the national finals of the 2018 School Games at Loughborough University, running 100 metres in a time of 12.36 seconds.

She also became a double Scottish champion after her first year competing in under-17 events and clocked times of 12.37 and 25.68 seconds in the 100m and 200m at the Under 17/ National Age Group Championships.

Dinwoodie also ran two personal bests representing Scotland at the Schools International Meet in Grangemouth running the 100m in 12.34 and the 200m in 25.78.

She also claimed bronze in the 4x100m.

The Lifetime Endeavour Award went to Helen Thomson for her commitment to equestrianism in the isles.

The other winners on the night were:

• Team of the Year – Whitedale FC

• Young Team of the Year – Junior Inter County Swimming

• Coach of the Year – Louise Jamieson

• Technical Official of the Year – Sarah Couper

• Volunteer of the Year – Kate Wills

• Young Volunteer of the Year – Emma Sandison

More in next week’s Shetland Times.