Hrossey to leave Lerwick two hours early because of weather

The NorthLink ferry to Aberdeen will leave Lerwick two hours earlier tonight because of more bad weather forecast.

The Hrossey was due to depart at 5pm, instead of the normal 7pm, the company said, and could also be up to two hours late in arriving at Aberdeen.

Meanwhile the northbound sailing of the Hjaltland, via Kirkwall, could be an hour late in arriving at Lerwick on Friday morning.

On Friday evening the Hjaltland was expected to leave Lerwick at 5.30pm as normal, but could be up to two hours late at Kirkwall and Aberdeen.