29th November 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Hrossey to leave Lerwick two hours early because of weather

0 comments, , by , in Fishing & Sea, News

The NorthLink ferry to Aberdeen will leave Lerwick two hours earlier tonight because of more bad weather forecast.

The Hrossey was due to depart at 5pm, instead of the normal 7pm, the company said, and could also be up to two hours late in arriving at Aberdeen.

Meanwhile the northbound sailing of the Hjaltland, via Kirkwall, could be an hour late in arriving at Lerwick on Friday morning.

On Friday evening the Hjaltland was expected to leave Lerwick at 5.30pm as normal, but could be up to two hours late at Kirkwall and Aberdeen.

Tags:
NorthLink Ferries

More articles about NorthLink Ferries

Ferries cancelled
Ferries cancelled
27/11/2018
NorthLink sailing to bypass Orkney
NorthLink sailing to bypass Orkney
09/11/2018
Ferry to leave early
Ferry to leave early
03/11/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top