WATCH: Santa leads parade as Lerwick’s lights turn on

Santa Claus made an early visit to Lerwick this afternoon (Saturday), arriving via boat instead of his famous sleigh, as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Hundreds lined Commercial Street to see Santa, fresh off the Lerwick lifeboat, lead a procession featuring the Jarl’s Squad, Lerwick Brass Band and bairns from Peerie Foxes Nursery.



The march stopped at the Market Cross, where the crowds, braving the produce of the snow machine, gathered round the Christmas tree to say hello to the great man, whose official visit is now just over three weeks away.

