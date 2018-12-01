1st December 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

WATCH: Santa leads parade as Lerwick’s lights turn on

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News

Santa Claus gets a helping hand onto dry land, stepping off the Lerwick lifeboat. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Santa Claus made an early visit to Lerwick this afternoon (Saturday), arriving via boat instead of his famous sleigh, as the town’s Christmas lights were switched on.

Hundreds lined Commercial Street to see Santa, fresh off the Lerwick lifeboat, lead a procession featuring the Jarl’s Squad, Lerwick Brass Band and bairns from Peerie Foxes Nursery.

The march stopped at the Market Cross, where the crowds, braving the produce of the snow machine, gathered round the Christmas tree to say hello to the great man, whose official visit is now just over three weeks away.

See more in this week’s print edition of The Shetland Times.

Tags:
Commercial Street
Lerwick
Market Cross
Santa Claus

More articles about Commercial Street, Lerwick, Market Cross and Santa Claus

Accused of pouring coffee over former partner
Accused of pouring coffee over former partner
22/10/2018
Delayed arrival risk for NorthLink ferry
Delayed arrival risk for NorthLink ferry
21/10/2018
Comic Jason Manford coming to Clickimin
Comic Jason Manford coming to Clickimin
05/10/2018
Suspected blue green algae at Clickimin
Suspected blue green algae at Clickimin
07/09/2018
WATCH: Great-grandmother shows off Abba dance routine
WATCH: Great-grandmother shows off Abba dance routine
24/08/2018
Delting lift Parish Cup after shoot-out win over Southend United
Delting lift Parish Cup after shoot-out win over Southend United
11/08/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top