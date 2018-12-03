4th December 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Fuel price ‘discrepancy’ at the pumps is highlighted

0 comments, , by , in Headlines, News, ST Online

A motion has been lodged in the Scottish parliament highlighting the “substantial discrepancy” between isles fuel prices and those in mainland Scotland.

The motion highlights recent drops in crude oil prices, but insists pump prices in Shetland and Orkney have failed to reflect the decrease.

Diesel is said to cost up to £1.44 a litre in the isles, compared with some mainland prices of just £1.19.

The motion, lodged by Shetland MSP Tavish Scott and his Orkney colleague Liam McArthur, comes six years after a UK government scheme to cut fuel duty in rural areas was introduced.

However, it argues that further “sustained action” is required to cut the cost of filling up at the pumps.

Tags:
fuel prices
Tavish Scott

More articles about fuel prices and Tavish Scott

Airport car park charges raised again
Airport car park charges raised again
01/11/2018
Out of the box – new mapping law comes into force
Out of the box – new mapping law comes into force
04/10/2018
Major gas find is welcomed
Major gas find is welcomed
24/09/2018

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top