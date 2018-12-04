4th December 2018
Established 1872. Online since 1996.

Athletics club granted £2,000 for timers

0 comments, , by , in News, Sport, ST Online

A bid to acquire specialist timing equipment for Shetland’s athletes has moved closer to fruition thanks to a community council grant.

However, the grant agreed upon by Lerwick Community Council falls well short of the total requested.

Community councillors discussed the application from Shetland Amateur Athletics Club on Monday evening and decided to grant the group a sum of £2,000. They had been seeking £5,594.

The athletics club’s request was motivated by a desire to purchase electronic timing equipment which the application says will allow Shetland to host competitions “recognised on a national and international level”. The club currently uses hand timing.

The application continued: “Hand timing comes with many caveats and this often results in our athletes being overlooked for opportunities or in qualification terms when being compared with mainland-based athletes.”

Lerwick North councillor John Fraser at first suggested that the full grant be given, calling it a “very positive application” but other members noted that this would effectively wipe out the council’s budget for the remainder of the financial year.

As a compromise, member Karen Fraser suggested that the community council offer a sum of £2,000. The group will be able to apply again in the new financial year for any remainder which they cannot cover through fundraising or other grants.

Tags:
John Fraser
Karen Fraser
Lerwick Community Council
Shetland Amateur Atheltics Club

More articles about John Fraser, Karen Fraser, Lerwick Community Council and Shetland Amateur Atheltics Club

Sustainable Shetland objects to Mossy Hill plan
Sustainable Shetland objects to Mossy Hill plan
04/09/2018
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns another Scotland shirt
Sprinter Dinwoodie earns another Scotland shirt
24/08/2018
Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
Lerwick Town Hall row – community councillors blast plan to call it Shetland’s Town Hall
07/11/2017
Loot for Lerwick gives boost to town charities
Loot for Lerwick gives boost to town charities
07/11/2017
POLL: Lerwick traffic calming ‘nightmare’
POLL: Lerwick traffic calming ‘nightmare’
03/10/2017
Council’s roads department asked to rethink hefty market stall fees
Council’s roads department asked to rethink hefty market stall fees
10/06/2017

Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Copyright © 1996 - 2018 The Shetland Times Ltd Terms and Conditions Privacy and Cookie Policy
Internet Marketing by
Scroll Top