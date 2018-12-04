Athletics club granted £2,000 for timers

A bid to acquire specialist timing equipment for Shetland’s athletes has moved closer to fruition thanks to a community council grant.

However, the grant agreed upon by Lerwick Community Council falls well short of the total requested.

Community councillors discussed the application from Shetland Amateur Athletics Club on Monday evening and decided to grant the group a sum of £2,000. They had been seeking £5,594.

The athletics club’s request was motivated by a desire to purchase electronic timing equipment which the application says will allow Shetland to host competitions “recognised on a national and international level”. The club currently uses hand timing.

The application continued: “Hand timing comes with many caveats and this often results in our athletes being overlooked for opportunities or in qualification terms when being compared with mainland-based athletes.”

Lerwick North councillor John Fraser at first suggested that the full grant be given, calling it a “very positive application” but other members noted that this would effectively wipe out the council’s budget for the remainder of the financial year.

As a compromise, member Karen Fraser suggested that the community council offer a sum of £2,000. The group will be able to apply again in the new financial year for any remainder which they cannot cover through fundraising or other grants.