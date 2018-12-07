8th December 2018
Delight as Bigton shop is celebrated at national awards

A South Mainland man has gained recognition at a major award ceremony in London for his involvement in turning round the fortunes of the Bigton Shop.

Rick Nickerson from Bigton Community Enterprise won the People’s Choice award at the event.

The announcement was made as part of the Plunkett Foundation’s National Rural Community Ownership Awards.

The awards highlight the efforts of rural communities across the UK that have rallied together to save and run “vital assets”.

It comes a month after Mr Nickerson said he was “absolutely delighted” to be nominated.

• See next week’s Shetland Times for full story.

