College board supports college merger

Plans to merge tertiary education, research and training in the isles have been backed by the SIC’s college board.

A full business case was put before councillors at a meeting this morning, with chairman Peter Campbell saying “this is a meeting that is clearly the most significant meeting the college board has ever held”.

Councillors backed a recommendation that brings together Shetland College, the NAFC Marine Centre and Train Shetland as a new college under the University of Highlands and Islands.

It is being discussed at meeting throughout the week, going before the full council on Wednesday.

The move, according to the business case would save about £12.2 million over a five-year period “streamlining and maximising the efficiency of the college structure and curriculum, whilst improving outcomes delivered for students and staff”.

However, Shetland South councillor George Smith had concerns about the curriculum in future, as well as how a reduction in staff and a push for more income in the plan would work.

