Bumper year for NAFC reported

The NAFC Marine Centre says 2018 has been its “busiest ever year”, with well over 1,700 students enrolled on 150 courses.

That represents an increase of more than a quarter over the previous year.

The majority of the students were Shetland residents undertaking training for professional development.

The past year also saw NAFC’s largest intake of new young fishermen for at least 20 years.

NAFC director Willie Shannon said the year’s activities at the “demonstrates the work of a progressive organisation which has positive relationships with industry and all of its partners”.

He added: “This is a testament to the staff at NAFC who have shown tremendous professionalism to deliver in all of our areas of activity.”