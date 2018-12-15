Police breathalyse 50 in first fornight of drink-drive campaign

Fifty drivers were breathalysed in Shetland during the first 14 days of the national festive drink-drive campaign but just one was arrested for being over the limit.

Local police officers are continuing to support the campaign with high-visibility static checks and patrols on Shetland roads. The campaign began on 1st December and will run until 2nd January 2019.

The area commander, chief inspector Lindsay Tulloch, said a number of drivers had been warned after traces of alcohol were detected but they were not over the limit.

Mr Tulloch said: “We want to prevent people from drinking and driving and realise the dangers and damage such action can cause to themselves, family and the community.

“If you plan to enjoy a night out and have a drink, make sure you plan how you will be getting home and do not be tempted to drive after drinking.”

Mr Tulloch said everyone should be able to enjoy the festive period without fear of their lives being effected by a drunk driver.

“I would urge the community to support the campaign and report anyone they suspect to be driving while under the influence of drink or drugs,” he added.

Meanwhile the police are investigating the theft from a house near the Sumburgh Hotel, during which a number of old ornamental items and old coins were stolen.

The theft is said to have taken place between noon on 23rd November and 11am on 27th November.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the police on 101, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or

attend the Lerwick station, quoting the reference number NL1759/18.