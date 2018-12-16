17th December 2018
South Commercial Street closed after sea causes hole in wall

The road in front of Leog at Lerwick’s South Commercial Street has been closed after rough seas created a hole in the sea wall just below road level.

The hole in the sea wall at South Commercial Street. Photo: Jim Tait

Drivers heading south can only access the road as far as the Old Manse and the former scouts’ Lodberrie.

The main damage likely occurred overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Cones have been placed to stop drivers crossing the area. Photo: Jim Tait

A number of cones have been placed just above the hole, which is roughly six to eight feet in diameter.

The road is now expected to remain inaccessible until contractors can repair the damage, which will depend on the weather abating considerably.

Police have advised vehicles and pedestrians to avoid using the area, which they said may be “closed for some time”.

