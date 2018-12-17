Scalloway fishmarket fails to net European funding

The council has lost out on European funding for Scalloway fishmarket – so the authority will pay the cost itself.

The Harbour Board heard this afternoon (Monday) that an application for £2.4 million had been rejected.

SIC director of infrastucture services John Smith said the council would now pay for the £5.6 million project through borrowing and harbour charges.

Shetland South representative Allison Duncan said it was “disappointing” to miss out on help from the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF).

